LHC Releases Detail Verdict On Mir Shakil Bail Petition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday released detailed judgment on Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's bail petition in illegal plots allotment case.

In its 19-page judgment, the bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem dismissed the bail petition after terming it as meritless.

The bench held that the approval for exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each, including two streets, was based on malafide as undue benefit was extended to the petitioner - Mir Shakil.

The court noted that during investigation, the investigation agency had concluded that the transaction caused a loss of Rs 143 million to the national exchequer and the same was recoverable from the petitioner. However, the petitioner failed to produce any evidence before the agency for payment of the dues, thus, the said incriminating evidence suggested strong nexus of the petitioner with the crime, it added.

The bench further held that there were reasonable grounds to show that, by corrupt, dishonest and illegal means, the valuable property was obtained in connivance with co-accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

