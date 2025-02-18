LHC Remands Back PTI Workers’ Bail Cases To ATC
The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday remanded back the appeals of more than 150 PTI workers and leaders against the rejection of their petitions for bail in cases pertaining to violent protest on November 26, 2024 by the ATC
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday remanded back the appeals of more than 150 PTI workers and leaders against the rejection of their petitions for bail in cases pertaining to violent protest on November 26, 2024 by the ATC.
The bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram, which heard the pleas, directed the Special Anti-Terrorism Court, Rawalpindi, to rehear the cases and cite the reasons in its decision in case of rejection of the bail petitions.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir and Zaid Khaliq Kayani are among over 150 workers who had challenged the ATC’s decision of rejecting their bail pleas.
