LHC Reserves Verdict On Accused’s Bail Plea In Azma Bukhari Fake Video Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 08:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its decision on the bail petition of Ali Hassan Toor, accused of spreading a fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition, with Azma Bukhari’s counsel, Ali Bukhari, appearing before the court.
Arguing against the bail, Ali Bukhari stated that the accused was involved in making a fake video viral and was therefore not entitled to bail. He further contended that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) investigation confirmed the accused’s guilt.
At this stage, Deputy Attorney General Rafaqat Dogar submitted the FIA’s technical report, asserting that Ali Hassan Toor not only commented on the controversial video but also shared it — an act constituting a legal offense.
However, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum observed that although Ali Hassan Toor is mentioned in the case record, the uploaded video appears to be his own. She remarked that uploading a selfie video and mentioning someone are two different matters and that what exactly the accused said in the video would be determined during the trial.
In response to a court query, the FIA confirmed that the challan (charge sheet) had been submitted to the court.
Ali Hassan Toor’s counsel, Advocate Azhar Siddique, argued that the fake video in question was never shared from his client’s account. He maintained that Ali Hassan had not shared any fake videos and stated that if proven otherwise, they would willingly withdraw the bail petition.
Subsequently, after hearing arguments of the parties, the court reserved its decision on the bail petition.
