Open Menu

LHC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against ECP Power To Withdraw Electoral Symbol

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM

LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) power to withdraw the electoral symbol of a political party

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) power to withdraw the electoral symbol of a political party.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the appeal filed by a citizen, Mian Shabbir Ismail, and connected petition and reserved the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.

The appellant, through the appeal, submitted that the ECP did not have the authority to withdraw an electoral symbol from a political party. He submitted that the ECP being a constitutional body was not a court or a tribunal, therefore, any power wrongly assumed by it for denying fundamental rights was illegal in terms of Article 8 of the Constitution.

While referring to the ECP decision of withdrawing the electoral symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he submitted that the actions of the ECP, interpreting section 215 of the Elections Act that it had the right to set aside the intra-party election and deny a party its symbol, was a sheer violation of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to declare that the election symbol of PTI was unlawfully withdrawn, besides setting aside the single bench verdict on the petition.

On February 2, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan had dismissed the petition challenging ECP power of withdrawing the electoral symbol of a political party. The court held that the ECP was authorised to exercise penal powers, when any political party fails to comply with the provisions of constitution of such party and law, regulating a party, with regards to intra-party elections, especially Sections 209 and 210 of the Act, 2017.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Ica February 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax ..

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign

3 minutes ago
 World community must focus all efforts for ceasefi ..

World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China

3 minutes ago
 Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

3 minutes ago
 Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapid ..

Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly

3 minutes ago
 One killed and five injured in different incidents ..

One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife agains ..

Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction

3 minutes ago
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at R ..

Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber

3 minutes ago
 Court decides PTI founder's appearance through vid ..

Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link

3 minutes ago
 Control room setup for rain emergency

Control room setup for rain emergency

3 minutes ago
 Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

34 minutes ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

34 minutes ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan