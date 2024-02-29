LHC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against ECP Power To Withdraw Electoral Symbol
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) power to withdraw the electoral symbol of a political party
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) power to withdraw the electoral symbol of a political party.
The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the appeal filed by a citizen, Mian Shabbir Ismail, and connected petition and reserved the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.
The appellant, through the appeal, submitted that the ECP did not have the authority to withdraw an electoral symbol from a political party. He submitted that the ECP being a constitutional body was not a court or a tribunal, therefore, any power wrongly assumed by it for denying fundamental rights was illegal in terms of Article 8 of the Constitution.
While referring to the ECP decision of withdrawing the electoral symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he submitted that the actions of the ECP, interpreting section 215 of the Elections Act that it had the right to set aside the intra-party election and deny a party its symbol, was a sheer violation of the Constitution.
He pleaded with the court to declare that the election symbol of PTI was unlawfully withdrawn, besides setting aside the single bench verdict on the petition.
On February 2, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan had dismissed the petition challenging ECP power of withdrawing the electoral symbol of a political party. The court held that the ECP was authorised to exercise penal powers, when any political party fails to comply with the provisions of constitution of such party and law, regulating a party, with regards to intra-party elections, especially Sections 209 and 210 of the Act, 2017.
Recent Stories
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign
World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study
Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly
One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock
Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber
Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link
Control room setup for rain emergency
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign
PMDC to work closely with ACCME
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign3 minutes ago
-
Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly3 minutes ago
-
One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction3 minutes ago
-
Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link3 minutes ago
-
Control room setup for rain emergency3 minutes ago
-
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims34 minutes ago
-
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign34 minutes ago
-
PMDC to work closely with ACCME34 minutes ago
-
Ten held for arranging a dance party37 minutes ago
-
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park37 minutes ago
-
Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karachi48 minutes ago