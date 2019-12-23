UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Reserves Verdict On Bail Petition Of Rana Sanaullah In Narcotics Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:30 PM

LHC reserves verdict on bail petition of Rana Sanaullah in narcotics case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case.

The court would announce the verdict on Tuesday. The single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Rana Sanaullah, through his petition, pleaded with the court for grant of post arrest bail, alleging that he was implicated in a fake case. He further submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it suspicious.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-narcotics special court had twice rejected bail petition filed by the PML-N leader earlier.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Car July FIR Muslim Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

1 hour ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

3 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.