LHC reserves verdict on bail petition of Rana Sanaullah in narcotics case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case.

The court would announce the verdict on Tuesday. The single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Rana Sanaullah, through his petition, pleaded with the court for grant of post arrest bail, alleging that he was implicated in a fake case. He further submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it suspicious.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-narcotics special court had twice rejected bail petition filed by the PML-N leader earlier.