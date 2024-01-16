Open Menu

LHC Reserves Verdict On Bail Plea Of Wazirabad Attack Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Wazirabad attack accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved verdict on a post-arrest bail petition of Waqas Ali, one of the accused involved in the Wazirabad attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petition and reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The accused had approached the LHC for the relief of post-arrest bail, adding that the prosecution did not have any evidence to connect him with the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala had dismissed post-arrest bail petition of accused Waqas Ali in February 2023.

In November 2022, PTI founder and several other party leaders were injured and a party worker was killed when the prime suspect Naveed Meher opened fire at a PTI rally in Wazirabad. The prosecution had accused Waqas of arranging a pistol for the prime suspect.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Gujranwala Wazirabad February November Court

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

2 hours ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

4 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

6 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

8 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

9 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan