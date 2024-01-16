LHC Reserves Verdict On Bail Plea Of Wazirabad Attack Accused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved verdict on a post-arrest bail petition of Waqas Ali, one of the accused involved in the Wazirabad attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.
The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petition and reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.
The accused had approached the LHC for the relief of post-arrest bail, adding that the prosecution did not have any evidence to connect him with the matter.
It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala had dismissed post-arrest bail petition of accused Waqas Ali in February 2023.
In November 2022, PTI founder and several other party leaders were injured and a party worker was killed when the prime suspect Naveed Meher opened fire at a PTI rally in Wazirabad. The prosecution had accused Waqas of arranging a pistol for the prime suspect.
