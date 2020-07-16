LHC reserves verdict on DG Rescue plea for regularization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved verdict on the petitions for regularization and removal of Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer.

A single bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions by Rescue 1122 director general for his regularization and Advocate Shoaib Saleem for his removal.

At the start of proceedings, a Home department official appeared before the court and questioned Dr Rizwan's request for his regularization as Rescue 1122 director general.

He submitted that as per Punjab Emergency Services Act 2006, it was a contractual post and Dr Rizwan could not be regularized on it.

To which, Dr Rizwan submitted that he should be appointed as director general Emergency Services Academy.

But, the official stated that appointment on posts of DG Rescue and DG academy could only be made through a transparent process.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, reserved verdict on both petitions.

Dr Rizwan Naseer had submitted that he was appointed on July 2006 in grade-20, under Punjab Emergency Services Act and he was working on temporary basis since then. The petitioner submitted that he was not being regularized despite the regularization policy. He submitted that it was a discriminatory step and pleaded with the court to issue directions for his regularization.