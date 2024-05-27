Open Menu

LHC Reserves Verdict On Fawad Chaudhry's Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry seeking permission to attend proceedings of cases against him through video link.

The division bench headed by Justice Farooq Haider reserved the verdict on the petition after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Fawad Chaudhry had submitted that 36 cases were registered against him in different districts of the province. He sought permission to attend the proceedings of the cases through video link.

It is pertinent to mention that the LHC had previously granted protective bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 36 cases with a direction to appear before the trial courts concerned for further relief of pre-arrest bail.

