LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition seeking ban on soft drinks in Punjab schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of soft drinks in schools across Punjab.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan presided over the hearing of the petition filed by a citizen, Azam Butt, through his counsel Rana Sikandar.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that soft drinks contain artificial colours and ingredients that are hazardous to children’s health. He informed the court that while such beverages have been banned in schools across Sindh, they continue to be widely available in educational institutions throughout Punjab.

The counsel urged the court to direct the provincial government to impose a complete ban on soft drinks in all schools across the province.

After hearing the initial arguments, the court reserved its decision on whether the petition is maintainable.