Open Menu

LHC Reserves Verdict On Maintainability Of Petition Seeking Ban On Soft Drinks In Punjab Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition seeking ban on soft drinks in Punjab schools

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of soft drinks in schools across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of soft drinks in schools across Punjab.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan presided over the hearing of the petition filed by a citizen, Azam Butt, through his counsel Rana Sikandar.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that soft drinks contain artificial colours and ingredients that are hazardous to children’s health. He informed the court that while such beverages have been banned in schools across Sindh, they continue to be widely available in educational institutions throughout Punjab.

The counsel urged the court to direct the provincial government to impose a complete ban on soft drinks in all schools across the province.

After hearing the initial arguments, the court reserved its decision on whether the petition is maintainable.

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

1 minute ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

2 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

2 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

2 minutes ago
 RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

2 minutes ago
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

5 minutes ago
 Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, ..

Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi me ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan