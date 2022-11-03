UrduPoint.com

LHC Reserves Verdict On Maintainability Of Plea For Imran Removal As PTI Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea for Imran removal as PTI chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition, seeking directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition, filed by Advocate Muhammad Afaq.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel read out Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution and submitted that Imran Khan could not hold the party office after his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

At this, the court observed how Imran Khan could not keep the party office, asking the counsel to advance arguments on the issue.

The counsel replied that he did not want interim relief for now and requested the court to issue notice to the parties.

Subsequently, the court reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition.

Advocate Muhammad Afaq, through the petition, impleaded the ECP, Federal government and others as respondents. He submitted that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan and he had no legal standing to continue as the PTI chairman. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman and order the party to appoint a new head.

On October 21, 2022, the ECP had declared Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices and disqualified him from being a member of the parliament in the Toshakhana case. Imran Khan had challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

