LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of private colleges' petitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved a verdict on maintainability of petitions challenging central induction policy for admissions to private medical colleges of the province.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petitions, filed by private medical colleges.

The petitioners' counsel submitted that the Punjab government recently introduced a central induction policy 2023-24 for admissions to private medical colleges. He submitted that under the impugned policy, the admissions to private colleges would be centralised and students would get admission as per merit. He submitted that it was right of every student to get admission to a medical college of his choice and the present policy was in violation of it.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the policy.

However, a counsel for the Punjab government submitted that the petitions were not maintainable as the court could not intervene in policy matters. He submitted that under the central induction policy, now student would apply once instead of applying to different private medical colleges. The student would be able to get admission to accordance to his merit position, he added.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petitions.