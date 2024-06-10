LHC Reserves Verdict On Muhammad Khan Bhatti's Bail Plea
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.
Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad reserved the verdict on the post-arrest bail petition upon completion of arguments by the petitioner's counsel and the prosecution.
Muhammad Khan Bhatti had filed the bail petition, submitting that all allegations against him were baseless.
He submitted that he was nominated in the case despite the fact that no evidence was available against him. He pleaded with the court to grant him the benefit of bail.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case against former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and others on charges of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed.
