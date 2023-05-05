(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved verdict on a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, seeking contempt proceedings against Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and other officials over conducting a raid at his residence on Zahoor Elahi Road for his arrest

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of Elahi's counsel and a law officer.

ACE Additional Director General Waqas Hassan and other officials sought unconditional apology from the court, during the proceedings. They also filed a reply to the show-cause notice, issued by the court.