LHC Reserves Verdict On Parvez Elahi's Petition
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 08:53 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of 'peacock' electoral symbol, on conclusion of arguments by the parties
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of 'peacock' electoral symbol, on conclusion of arguments by the parties.
The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab.
During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client was contesting election from provincial assembly constituency PP-32. He submitted that an application was filed for allotment of a peacock electoral symbol but the returning officer refused to accept the application and allotted a donkey-cart electoral symbol to his client.
He pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of peacock electoral symbol.
However, the counsel for the Election Commission argued that the commission had notified that the electoral symbols would not be changed. He submitted that the ballot papers had been printed and it was not possible to print them again. If the symbols were changed then the election would not be possible in such Constituencies on February 8, he added. He further submitted that the petitioner might have approached the returning officer with a delay for change of the symbol.
Recent Stories
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Pakistan to hold over 80 events as chair of SCO Council of Heads of Govt this ye ..
IWMB helped rehabilitate 381 animals since August 2021
General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates
Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office
Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah3 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects3 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region3 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital3 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region10 minutes ago
-
IWMB helped rehabilitate 381 animals since August 202110 minutes ago
-
Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at polling stations before ..1 hour ago
-
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office1 hour ago
-
Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister1 hour ago
-
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 20231 hour ago
-
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad1 hour ago