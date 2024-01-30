The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of 'peacock' electoral symbol, on conclusion of arguments by the parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of 'peacock' electoral symbol, on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client was contesting election from provincial assembly constituency PP-32. He submitted that an application was filed for allotment of a peacock electoral symbol but the returning officer refused to accept the application and allotted a donkey-cart electoral symbol to his client.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of peacock electoral symbol.

However, the counsel for the Election Commission argued that the commission had notified that the electoral symbols would not be changed. He submitted that the ballot papers had been printed and it was not possible to print them again. If the symbols were changed then the election would not be possible in such Constituencies on February 8, he added. He further submitted that the petitioner might have approached the returning officer with a delay for change of the symbol.