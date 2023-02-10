LHC reserves verdict on petitions filed for election date announcement in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions seeking directions for announcement of a date for holding elections in the province.

The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

During the proceedings, the Punjab chief secretary and inspector general of police (IGP) appeared before the court on being summoned.

To a court query, IGP Punjab Usman Anwar submitted that he was not aware of the background of the case, adding "We have given our recommendations to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and would implement the ECP decision about election".

The chief secretary Punjab also submitted "We are bound to implement the orders of the court and the ECP." Subsequently, after hearing the stance of the IGP and chief secretary, the court allowed them to leave the courtroom.

At this stage, the ECP's counsel started advancing his arguments and raised objections on maintainability of the petitions. He submitted that the petitions were related to the date of elections only, but it was not the duty of the commission to give the date for the elections, adding that the commission could not be impleaded as party in the matter. There is no such law that requires the ECP to give the date for the elections, he added. He submitted that the president had also not been made party to the matter, besides the Federal government.

He submitted that the commission approached the judiciary, but it refused to give judges due to the large number of pending cases. Police, judiciary and other institutes had refused to give the staff, he said and questioned how the ECP could conduct elections in these circumstances.

At this, the court questioned whether the staff was also required for the elections.

To which, the ECP's counsel submitted that not only staff but funds were also required. He submitted that the ECP required Rs 14 billion for the elections, adding that the date for election had to be given by the governor or the president.

ECP's counsel further submitted that the date for elections might be delayed. He questioned how elections could be transparent if the elections to the National and provincial assemblies were not held simultaneously.

"If elections to the Punjab Assembly were held earlier, and the National Assembly later on, then there would be no caretaker government in Punjab. If there would be no caretaker government in Punjab, then how transparent elections could be held," he questioned.

He submitted that it was nowhere written in the Constitution that the ECP would give the date for the general election.

Punjab governor's counsel Advocate Shahzad Shaukat submitted that already a reply had been filed on behalf of his client in a petition, and the same could also be considered in other petitions.

He submitted that under Article 105, the governor had to act on an advice. He argued that if the governor dissolves the assembly, then he was bound to announce the date for the elections, but if the assembly stands dissolved on the force of self-executory provision of Article 112, then he was not bound to give a date for elections. The constitution did not state that if the assembly stands dissolved on the force of self-executory provision of Article 112, then the governor was bound to give a date for elections, he added.

At this, the court questioned if there was no answer in the Constitution, then whether the president could be asked to announce a date.

To which, the governor's counsel pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions, saying that if the governor was not bound to announce the date for the elections, then the petitions should be dismissed.

However, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar submitted that it was clearly written in the Constitution that the elections would be held within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly, adding that not giving the date for the elections could not be left unattended.

At this, the court questioned what was the method of announcing the date for the elections.

The PTI's counsel submitted that the date was announced through a notification. The president was not refusing to give a date for elections, and if the court would give orders, then the president would announce the date for elections, he added.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, reserved its verdict.