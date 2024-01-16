- Home
LHC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Acceptance Of Sheikh Rashid's Nomination Papers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM
A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad
The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition and reserved its verdict on the conclusion of arguments by the parties.
A citizen, Arsalan, had challenged the acceptance of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's nomination papers for NA-56 by the appellate tribunal. He had alleged that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was not only a defaulter but he also hid details of his properties in the nomination papers. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the appellate tribunal and reject the nomination papers.
Meanwhile, the bench also dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for NA-130.
Former provincial minister Bilal Yasin had challenged the acceptance of the nomination papers of the PTI leader.
Moreover, the bench dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of PTI leader Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari for NA-50 Attock. The petitioner, a citizen, Tanveer Ahmad, had challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Zulfi Bukhari.
