LHC reserves verdict on plea against additional fees by private schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved verdict on a petition against additional fees charged by private schools.

The single bench comprising Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that the private schools were receiving additional fees despite the Supreme Court orders in the matter.

He submitted that the school education department had not taken any action despite being apprised about the Supreme Court orders. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the Apex Court orders.

Secretary School Education department also appeared before the court on being summoned and submitted a notification wherein relevant authorities were directed to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court orders.

He apprised that the authorities were asked to take strict action in case of any violation by the schools.

The court after hearing detailed arguments of the parties reserved its verdict.

Meanwhile, Justice Shahid Waheed heard another identical plea and allowed petitioner to file a civil miscellaneous application while adjourning further hearing till October 10.

A student, Ehtisham Sarwar, had filed the petition seeking directions to restrain private schools from receiving additional fees.