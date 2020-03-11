LHC reserves verdict on plea for hearing petitions of Nawaz, Maryam together

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved the verdict on a plea for hearing petitions, filed by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, together.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan made the plea before a division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh who was hearing a petition petition filed by Maryam Nawaz for removal of her name from exit control list.

At the outset of the proceeding, responding to a query, the law officer told the court that attorney general for Pakistan could not appear due to his engagements in the Supreme Court. He stated that the petitions filed by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were identical. He pleaded with the court to hear both the petitions together. He further submitted that the government had dismissed Nawaz Sharif's plea for extension in his bail. If Nawaz Sharif was not being given extension in bail then how Maryam Nawaz could be allowed to travel abroad, he questioned.

However, Maryam's counsel submitted that the decision of not granting extension in bail would soon be challenged soon.

At this, the court observed that if the decision was not challenged then how Maryam Nawaz's petition could become maintainable. The court also questioned whether both petitions could be heard together.

To which, Maryam's counsel argued that both petitions were different in nature, therefore, they should be heard separately.

Subsequently, the court reserved the verdict on the matter of hearing both petitions together and adjourned further proceedings.

Maryam Nawaz had pleaded with the court for removal of her name from the ECL. She also requested for granting her a "one- time permission" to travel abroad for six weeks to visit her ailing father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and release of her passport.

It is pertinent to mention here that a bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafihad allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment on a petitionfiled by the former premier and it was still pending.