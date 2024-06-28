LHC Reserves Verdict On Plea For Judicial Inquiry Of Sahiwal Hospital Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved the verdict on a petition for a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal Hospital fire incident
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved the verdict on a petition for a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal Hospital fire incident.
LHC Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan reserved the verdict on the petition filed by Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Shoaib Niazi upon the completion of arguments by the parties.
During the proceedings, Shoaib Niazi stated that the YDA had ended the strike in public hospitals across Punjab. He added that the YDA general council had announced an end to the strike in all public hospitals across the province.
At this, the Acting Chief Justice observed that doctors were assets to the country and were assigned to protect the lives of the people.
Shoaib Niazi had filed the petition for the formation of a judicial commission to ascertain the reasons for the deaths of babies at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital. He also requested that actions taken by the Health department following the Sahiwal hospital incident be declared illegal, that the postgraduate training termination order be suspended until the final decision on the petition, and that the termination of doctors' ad-hoc jobs be nullified.
It is pertinent to mention that the acting chief justice had directed the doctors to end their strike a day earlier during the hearing of the petition.
Recent Stories
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday
SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures
NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US understanding of Pakistan's democrac ..
Mayor Karachi opens special recreational facilities at Safari Park
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan9 minutes ago
-
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal9 minutes ago
-
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence9 minutes ago
-
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor15 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif15 minutes ago
-
SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures6 minutes ago
-
NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US understanding of Pakistan's democracy6 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi opens special recreational facilities at Safari Park6 minutes ago
-
NA speaker extends felicitation to newly elected YPF office bearers6 minutes ago
-
Govt plans to start allied health sciences programs in merged areas colleges6 minutes ago