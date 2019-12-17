LHC restores Mariam Khawar as LTC CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday, setting aside single bench orders, restored Mariam Khawar as Lahore Transport Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The bench headed by Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the orders while allowing an intra-court appeal against the single bench orders of declaring Mariam Khawar's appointment as illegal.

During the course of proceedings, appellants counsel Hafiz Tariq Nasim argued that his client was appointed as LTC CEO in accordance with law. He submitted that, in pursuance of advertisement in the press, 30 candidates applied for the post whereas 6 were short listed. Only five candidates appeared before selection board whereas Mariam was adjudged the best among all candidates, he added.

Hafiz Tariq Nasim further advancing arguments said that selection board sent the Names of all candidates to chief minister who examined the summary independently and selected Mariam Khawar for being on number one on merit list.

He argued that single bench judgment was against the record and facts. He pleaded with the bench for setting aside the single bench judgment and restoring his client.

However, respondent's counsel argued that the appointment was made in violation of the merit and pleaded with the bench for setting aside the appeal.

But, the bench conceding the arguments of Advocate Hafiz Tariq Nasim set aside single bench order and restored Mariam Khawar as LTC CEO.

It is pertinent to mention here that a LHC bench had on Nov 19 set aside the appointment of Mariam Khawar and ordered for her removal.

