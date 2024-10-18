LHC Restrains ECP From Final Decision On PTI Intra-party Election Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from making a final decision in a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party elections
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from making a final decision in a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party elections.
The five-member bench, headed by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by PTI through its secretary general Omar Ayub Khan and others against the ECP's proceedings concerning PTI's intra-party elections.
During the proceedings, ECP's counsel Imran Arif appeared before the bench and sought a short adjournment to file a written statement in the matter.
At this, the bench allowed the request and granted him an opportunity to submit the statement. The bench also directed an assistant attorney general to file the written statement by the next hearing, besides restraining the ECP from making a final decision in the case related to PTI's intra-party elections.
The PTI had submitted that the ECP had initiated proceedings regarding its intra-party elections. It argued that the ECP did not have any authority to conduct such proceedings and requested the court to set them aside after declaring ultra vires.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots
Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhar ..
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 2110 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges4 minutes ago
-
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhary4 minutes ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured18 minutes ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot18 minutes ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony18 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central18 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law18 minutes ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari30 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting30 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism11 minutes ago