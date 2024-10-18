LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from making a final decision in a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from making a final decision in a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party elections.

The five-member bench, headed by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by PTI through its secretary general Omar Ayub Khan and others against the ECP's proceedings concerning PTI's intra-party elections.

During the proceedings, ECP's counsel Imran Arif appeared before the bench and sought a short adjournment to file a written statement in the matter.

At this, the bench allowed the request and granted him an opportunity to submit the statement. The bench also directed an assistant attorney general to file the written statement by the next hearing, besides restraining the ECP from making a final decision in the case related to PTI's intra-party elections.

The PTI had submitted that the ECP had initiated proceedings regarding its intra-party elections. It argued that the ECP did not have any authority to conduct such proceedings and requested the court to set them aside after declaring ultra vires.