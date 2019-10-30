LHC restrains PEMRA from taking adverse action against TV Anchors

(@fidahassanain)

The court seeks written reply from PEMRA, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and adjourns the hearing for an indefinite period.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 30th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday restrained Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) from taking any adverse action against television anchors and should not bar them from "expressing thier opinions" in thier talk shows until further orders.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC passed the order on petition moved by 11 television anchorpersons against PEMRA's notification.

The anchors in their petitions said that the recent directive of PEMRA was against Article 19 of the Constitution saying that the Constitution grants every Pakistani the right to freedom of speech. They said the PEMRA's order was also contradictory to ARticle 9 of the Constitution which guarantees that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty in accordance with law.

PEMRA's lawyer appeared in the court and said that tv anchors talked about "deal" while discussing a subjudice matter and objected to the maintainability of the case.

He said the case did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court because only Islamabad High Court can hear it.

However, the court accepted the petition for hearing and sought written reply from all respondents including including Pemra and the ministry of information and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

It may be mentioned here that the media and the political leaders both strongly criticized the PEMRA's notification that the anchors cannot give thier personal views in thier TV talks shows and cannot take part in any program as guest and that the relevant experts should be invited by the media houses for thier shows on any subject.