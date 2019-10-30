UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Restrains PEMRA From Taking Adverse Action Against TV Anchors

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

LHC restrains PEMRA from taking adverse action against TV Anchors

The court seeks written reply from PEMRA, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and adjourns the hearing for an indefinite period.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 30th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday restrained Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) from taking any adverse action against television anchors and should not bar them from "expressing thier opinions" in thier talk shows until further orders.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC passed the order on petition moved by 11 television anchorpersons against PEMRA's notification.

The anchors in their petitions said that the recent directive of PEMRA was against Article 19 of the Constitution saying that the Constitution grants every Pakistani the right to freedom of speech. They said the PEMRA's order was also contradictory to ARticle 9 of the Constitution which guarantees that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty in accordance with law.

PEMRA's lawyer appeared in the court and said that tv anchors talked about "deal" while discussing a subjudice matter and objected to the maintainability of the case.

He said the case did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court because only Islamabad High Court can hear it.

However, the court accepted the petition for hearing and sought written reply from all respondents including including Pemra and the ministry of information and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

It may be mentioned here that the media and the political leaders both strongly criticized the PEMRA's notification that the anchors cannot give thier personal views in thier TV talks shows and cannot take part in any program as guest and that the relevant experts should be invited by the media houses for thier shows on any subject.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court May Islamabad High Court Media TV All From Court

Recent Stories

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top i ..

11 minutes ago

General Electric shares rise as it lifts some 2019 ..

6 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards ..

6 minutes ago

District Art competition held

6 minutes ago

KP minister inspects water conservation projects i ..

6 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,70 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.