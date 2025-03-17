LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape or out of wedlock

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 10:29 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that a biological father is legally and morally responsible for the financial support of children born from rape or out of wedlock
In a landmark decision, Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad stated that if a man is proven to be the biological father of a child, he must bear the child's expenses. "The one responsible for the child's birth is also responsible for his/her financial support," the court asserted in its written verdict.
The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Muhammad Afzal, who challenged a trial court’s decision ordering him to pay child support for a five-year-old girl. The LHC referred the case back to the trial court for reconsideration, directing it to review the evidence and ensure the presence of all concerned parties.
According to case details, Afzal was accused of raping a woman in 2020, leading to a criminal case against him. The alleged assault resulted in the birth of a daughter, after which the mother filed a claim seeking financial support from the biological father.
During the trial, Afzal denied paternity and requested the dismissal of the claim. However, the trial court ruled in favor of the mother and ordered him to pay Rs. 3,000 per month for the child’s expenses. Challenging this decision, Afzal approached the LHC, which has now directed the trial court to re-evaluate the case.
