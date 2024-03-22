Open Menu

LHC Says Factories' Power Disconnections Should Be Cut Off For Causing Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:49 PM

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday remarked that if any plant or factory was found involved in spreading pollution, their electricity connections would be cut off

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday remarked that if any plant or factory was found involved in spreading pollution, their electricity connections would be cut off.

The court further remarked that no tire-burning plant should operate in Punjab after today.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the remarks while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed about the sale of dead chicken meat in the city, suggesting there should be slaughterhouses for chicken as well.

A counsel for the Parks and Horticulture Authority briefed the court that many trees had been planted along the canal.

At this stage, the court expressed serious annoyance over the tearing of the attendance list by the employee of a private restaurant in the meeting of the Judicial Commission. However, the court disposed of the matter after the manager of the restaurant sought an apology.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till the next Friday.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Lahore High Court Electricity Punjab Water Sale Court Employment

Recent Stories

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

1 minute ago
 Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond de ..

Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms

1 minute ago
 Babar Azam pays homage to Holy Prophet PBUH

Babar Azam pays homage to Holy Prophet PBUH

24 minutes ago
 Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh cha ..

Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

35 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

37 minutes ago
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, b ..

Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance

37 minutes ago
 Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation we ..

Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week

37 minutes ago
 More than 6 million acres of land in country affec ..

More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts

37 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers ..

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties

37 minutes ago
 UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from univer ..

UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land

35 minutes ago
 Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls fo ..

Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan