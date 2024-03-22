LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday remarked that if any plant or factory was found involved in spreading pollution, their electricity connections would be cut off.

The court further remarked that no tire-burning plant should operate in Punjab after today.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the remarks while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed about the sale of dead chicken meat in the city, suggesting there should be slaughterhouses for chicken as well.

A counsel for the Parks and Horticulture Authority briefed the court that many trees had been planted along the canal.

At this stage, the court expressed serious annoyance over the tearing of the attendance list by the employee of a private restaurant in the meeting of the Judicial Commission. However, the court disposed of the matter after the manager of the restaurant sought an apology.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till the next Friday.