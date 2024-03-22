LHC Says Factories' Power Disconnections Should Be Cut Off For Causing Pollution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:49 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday remarked that if any plant or factory was found involved in spreading pollution, their electricity connections would be cut off
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday remarked that if any plant or factory was found involved in spreading pollution, their electricity connections would be cut off.
The court further remarked that no tire-burning plant should operate in Punjab after today.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the remarks while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
During the proceedings, a counsel for the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed about the sale of dead chicken meat in the city, suggesting there should be slaughterhouses for chicken as well.
A counsel for the Parks and Horticulture Authority briefed the court that many trees had been planted along the canal.
At this stage, the court expressed serious annoyance over the tearing of the attendance list by the employee of a private restaurant in the meeting of the Judicial Commission. However, the court disposed of the matter after the manager of the restaurant sought an apology.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till the next Friday.
Recent Stories
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms
Babar Azam pays homage to Holy Prophet PBUH
Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280
Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties
UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance37 minutes ago
-
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week37 minutes ago
-
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts37 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties37 minutes ago
-
UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land35 minutes ago
-
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance35 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections35 minutes ago
-
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture51 minutes ago
-
PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar51 minutes ago
-
Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case1 hour ago