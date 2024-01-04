LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the decisions of the high courts to regain Bat symbol ahead of the elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4 th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition challenging the withdrawal of the 'Bat' symbol by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), deeming it non-maintainable.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the case, observing that the PTI leader Omar Dhillon's petition inadmissible.

Dhillon, a prominent figure in PTI, had filed the petition, urging the court to overturn the decision of the electoral body and reinstate the party's symbol.

This development unfolded a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concerning the 'Bat' symbol ahead of the upcoming elections.

The legal dispute emerged following the Peshawar High Court's decision to lift the stay on the Election Commission's ruling issued on December 22, which resulted in the reinstatement of the symbol that had previously been withdrawn from PTI.

Reacting to the rulings of the high courts, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar announced intentions to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, signaling a continuation of legal proceedings surrounding the intra-party election and the contested electoral symbol.