LHC Seeks Arguments In Contempt Plea Against NAB Chief

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought final arguments from the counsels of both parties on September 18 in a contempt petition filed against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman over the alleged inaction in probing the assets of former ministers Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht.

A two-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the contempt petition moved by Advocate Muhammad Ahsan Abid.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor General Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah appeared before the bench.

The chief justice expressed displeasure over NAB’s conduct, observing that the bureau often delayed proceedings, its lawyers frequently skipped hearings, and when they did appear, they only sought adjournments. She also questioned why the NAB chairman had not appeared in person.

The prosecutor general informed the court that the chairman had just returned from abroad on Saturday, and he himself was present to assist the bench in the matter.

The court, however, remarked that NAB’s failure to file timely replies raised doubts and hindered judicial proceedings.

The prosecutor general assured the bench that the lapse was due to a prosecutor’s absence at the last hearing, for which a show-cause notice had already been issued. He added that the matter had been adjudicated up to the Supreme Court and NAB had already submitted its reply in the case.

The bench then adjourned the proceedings until September 18, directing both parties’ counsels to present their final arguments.

The petitioner submitted that he had earlier approached the court, alleging that Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht had accumulated illegal assets and sought NAB’s inquiry into the matter. He argued that NAB had failed to act on the complaint despite clear orders from the court. The petitioner requested contempt proceedings against the NAB chairman for non-compliance with judicial orders.

