LHC Seeks Arguments In TLP Chief’s Detention Case

Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:21 PM

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention case  

Ameer Hussain, the uncle of TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi, had filed the petition challenging detention of his nephew.

LAHORE(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) The Lahore High Court has adjourned till November 3 the hearing of a petition challenging detention of TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi.

A LHC division bench led by Chief Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti and comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has passed the order.

As hearing commenced, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais appeared before the bench and pleaded that they came to know about fixation of the case late night and they needed time for preparation of arguments.

The Chief Justice remarked that the Supreme Court directed to into the decision of the single bench.

He remarked that they were given file of this case late.

However, the law officer said that they needed time for this case. The counsel for the petitioner also took the same plea and said that they needed time for arguments.

On it, the bench adjourned the hearing till November 3 and directed both sides to come up with arguments.

Ameer Hussain, the uncle of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, had filed the petition and said that his nephew was innocent and his detention was denied even by the SC and also by the review board but he was under detention. He asked the court to order immediate release of his nephew as he was not involved in any case.

