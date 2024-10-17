Open Menu

LHC Seeks Arguments On Appeal For Bail Cancellation Of Rasikh Elahi, Others

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of an appeal seeking the cancellation of pre-arrest bail granted to Rasikh Elahi, Zahra Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and others in a money laundering case

The court sought arguments from the parties for the next hearing, scheduled for October 24.

A division bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the appeal filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Rasikh Elahi, Zahra Elahi, and Tehreem Elahi, along with their counsel, appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

However, Saira Anwar, a co-accused, did not appear, but her counsel submitted a medical certificate on her behalf. At this, the bench directed Saira Anwar to appear on the next hearing date.

The FIA had approached the high court for the cancellation of bail for Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and other accused, stating that the trial court confirmed their interim bail in violation of the law.

The FIA had registered a case against the accused on charges of money laundering.

