LHC seeks arguments on maintainability of petition against brick kilns closure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought further arguments on maintainability of a petition challenging closure of brick kilns for curbing smog.

President and secretary of the Brick Kilns Association filed the petition, stating that the Environment Protection Department had graded areas in high and low smog intensity areas. High smog intensity areas are named as red zones and low smog intensity areas are named as green zones respectively, they added.

The petitioners argued that the department issued a notification in 2018 that banned brick kilns located in red zones only. However, the department, through a recent notification, shut down all conventional brick kilns without differentiating red and green zones,they added.

They submitted that the step of shutting down brick kilns in high and low intensity areas would badly affect thousands of people associated with the brick kiln industry. They pleaded with the court to set aside the ban on working of brick kilns in low intensity areas and also stay adverse action against them till the final decision of the petition.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the initial arguments and turned down the request for interim relief, besides seeking further arguments on maintainability of the petition. The court observed that many brick kiln owners had given affidavit of keeping their kilns closed till December 31. How, the petitioners approached the court against persons who gave affidavits, it added.