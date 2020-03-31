LHC seeks arguments on maintainability of petition of Hamza Shehbaz for bail in money laundering case

(@fidahassanain)

A LHC division bench observes that the top court has suspended orders of all high courts regarding release of prisoners from jails due to fears of Coronavirus, so how they could hear the petition of Hamza Shehbaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of a petition filed by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz seeking bail amid fears of Coronavirus in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider passed took up the petition moved by PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

“The Supreme Court has suspended orders of all high courts and the government’s orders regarding release of the prisoners from jails amid fears of Coronavirus,” observed Justice Ahmad while hearing the plea.

At this, Advocate Amjad Pervez asked the court to give him more time till Monday so that they could assist the court after reading the judgment of the Supreme Court.

On it, the court asked the counsel to argue that whether the petition moved by Hamza Shehbaz was maintainable or not. Advocate Amjad Pervez said that he and fellow counsel Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar would appear before the court and assist the court in this regard.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the bench adjourned till April 7 the hearing of the case and sought further arguments on maintainability of the petition.

Last week, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz who is also Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly moved the petition before the Lahore High Court, submitting that he might contract Coronavirus in jail, and therefore, he should be released on bail in the money laundering case.