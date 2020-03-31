UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Seeks Arguments On Maintainability Of Petition Of Hamza Shehbaz For Bail In Money Laundering Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:27 PM

LHC seeks arguments on maintainability of petition of Hamza Shehbaz for bail in money laundering case

A LHC division bench observes that the top court has suspended orders of all high courts regarding release of prisoners from jails due to fears of Coronavirus, so how they could hear the petition of Hamza Shehbaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of a petition filed by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz seeking bail amid fears of Coronavirus in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider passed took up the petition moved by PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

“The Supreme Court has suspended orders of all high courts and the government’s orders regarding release of the prisoners from jails amid fears of Coronavirus,” observed Justice Ahmad while hearing the plea.

At this, Advocate Amjad Pervez asked the court to give him more time till Monday so that they could assist the court after reading the judgment of the Supreme Court.

On it, the court asked the counsel to argue that whether the petition moved by Hamza Shehbaz was maintainable or not. Advocate Amjad Pervez said that he and fellow counsel Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar would appear before the court and assist the court in this regard.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the bench adjourned till April 7 the hearing of the case and sought further arguments on maintainability of the petition.

Last week, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz who is also Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly moved the petition before the Lahore High Court, submitting that he might contract Coronavirus in jail, and therefore, he should be released on bail in the money laundering case.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Reading Money April All From Court Punjab Assembly Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus could cause serious economic damage to ..

31 minutes ago

Gates Foundation, Wellcome, Mastercard fund COVID- ..

43 minutes ago

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.