LHC seeks arguments on plea to reserve separate graveyard for COVID-19 victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought final arguments from parties on a petition seeking directions to reserve separate graveyard for burial of persons died of coronavirus.

The court sought the arguments after petitioner's counsel filed replication to the reply filed by the Punjab government on previous hearing. The court would take up the matter on May 18.

Justice Shakil-ur-Rahman Khan heard the public interest petition filed by Syed Husnain Haider.

The petitioner had argued that COVID-19 patients were kept in quarantine facilities to control the spread of the disease. He submitted that no precautionary measures were being adopted in burial of persons died of coronavirus and they were buried in ordinary graveyards.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for reserving separate graveyard for burial of persons died of coronavirus.