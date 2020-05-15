UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Seeks Arguments On Plea To Reserve Separate Graveyard For COVID-19 Victims

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

LHC seeks arguments on plea to reserve separate graveyard for COVID-19 victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought final arguments from parties on a petition seeking directions to reserve separate graveyard for burial of persons died of coronavirus.

The court sought the arguments after petitioner's counsel filed replication to the reply filed by the Punjab government on previous hearing. The court would take up the matter on May 18.

Justice Shakil-ur-Rahman Khan heard the public interest petition filed by Syed Husnain Haider.

The petitioner had argued that COVID-19 patients were kept in quarantine facilities to control the spread of the disease. He submitted that no precautionary measures were being adopted in burial of persons died of coronavirus and they were buried in ordinary graveyards.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for reserving separate graveyard for burial of persons died of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Died May From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

3 hours ago

Seven shops sealed on violating lockdown

19 minutes ago

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Rises by Nearly 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Opposes Artificial Linkages Questioning Ext ..

19 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Waiver Denial Puts EU Above German I ..

19 minutes ago

Trump Announces $1.4Bln in COVID-19 Relief Funding ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.