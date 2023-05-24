RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Tuesday sought details of the cases registered against the Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umer.

The LHC Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz while hearing the bail petition filed by Asad Umer, sought details of cases from the Inspector General(IG)of Punjab Police till May 26 while notice was issued to Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police on Asad's applications for protective bail in listed cases.

The LHC Justice also sought a written reply from Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (DC) over the detention orders of the PTI secretary general.