LHC seeks draft copy of Punjab Regulation of Polythene Bags Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, adjourning hearing of petitions against use of Polythene bags till October 10, sought a copy of draft of Punjab Regulation of the Polythene Bags Act.

The court also stopped authorities from taking any coercive measures against manufacturers and others linked with polythene bags industry, till further orders.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition filed by Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi and others.

At the outset of the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera along with Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other concerned appeared before the bench.

The chief secretary informed the court that legislation was being carried out for the purpose and all aspects were being examined. He further submitted that due to immediate ban on polythene bags, the problems surfaced in Sindh and Gilgit.

The advocate general submitted that a draft for regulation of the Polythene bags had been prepared and it was available with secretary law.

However, a counsel on behalf of polythene bags manufacturers argued that 360,000 persons were working in the sector.

He argued that legislation and improvement was required in this sector. He suggested that if the thickness of the bags increased then the losses could be reduced.

He also pleaded with the court for directions to stop authorities from any coercive measures against the persons linked with polythene bags industry.

Subsequently, the bench sought a copy of the draft and stopped authorities from any coercive measures, besides adjourning further hearing till October 10.

The petitioners had contended that the use of plastic bags had been banned all over the world and the LHC, in another case, had already ordered the government to enact legislation on the use and manufacturing of plastic bags.

They said the previous directions had not been implemented by the government and the rampant use of the polythene bags had been creating adverse effects for environment, endangering life of the citizens.

The petitioners asked the court to issue directions to the government to enact a new law, completely banning manufacturing, use, sale, storage, import and marketing of polythene bags and styrofoam products, in particular single-use plastics.