LHC Seeks Explanation From DG Anti-Corruption
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a written explanation from Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, for failing to appear in a case concerning
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a written explanation from Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, for failing to appear in a case concerning
the sealing of sugar stock worth Rs 110 million of Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) Sugar Mills.
Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the order while hearing a petition filed by RYK Sugar Mills, owned by former
ministers Khusro Bakhtyar and Hashim Jawan Bakht, through Farukh Naseem Akhtar Naik.
During the proceedings, DG Anti-Corruption Punjab did not appear despite the court orders.
In response to a court inquiry, Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad informed the court that Sohail Zafar
Chattha was unable to attend due to illness.
At this, the court sought a written explanation for his absence.
The additional prosecutor also argued that the petition was not maintainable, as the challan had already been submitted to the trial court, and the petitioner should pursue the matter there instead.
However, the court remarked, "How can a property worth millions be sealed when the case is about recovering a motorcycle?"
At this stage, the petitioner’s counsel argued that Anti-Corruption authorities lack the jurisdiction to seal sugar stocks. He alleged that the department sealed sugar worth Rs 110 million based on corruption allegations of Rs 5 million against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the former chief minister Punjab.
