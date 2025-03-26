Open Menu

LHC Seeks Explanation From DG Anti-Corruption

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM

LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a written explanation from Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, for failing to appear in a case concerning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a written explanation from Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, for failing to appear in a case concerning

the sealing of sugar stock worth Rs 110 million of Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) Sugar Mills.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the order while hearing a petition filed by RYK Sugar Mills, owned by former

ministers Khusro Bakhtyar and Hashim Jawan Bakht, through Farukh Naseem Akhtar Naik.

During the proceedings, DG Anti-Corruption Punjab did not appear despite the court orders.

In response to a court inquiry, Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad informed the court that Sohail Zafar

Chattha was unable to attend due to illness.

At this, the court sought a written explanation for his absence.

The additional prosecutor also argued that the petition was not maintainable, as the challan had already been submitted to the trial court, and the petitioner should pursue the matter there instead.

However, the court remarked, "How can a property worth millions be sealed when the case is about recovering a motorcycle?"

At this stage, the petitioner’s counsel argued that Anti-Corruption authorities lack the jurisdiction to seal sugar stocks. He alleged that the department sealed sugar worth Rs 110 million based on corruption allegations of Rs 5 million against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the former chief minister Punjab.

Recent Stories

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Cap ..

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for collective climate action

UN chief calls for collective climate action

2 minutes ago
 Existing net metering consumers to continue under ..

Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..

2 minutes ago
 Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

2 minutes ago
 OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s ..

OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative refor ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption

LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption

5 minutes ago
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete ..

Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy

5 minutes ago
 Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in ..

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP

5 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enha ..

Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city

Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city

19 minutes ago
 Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct ..

Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: M ..

20 minutes ago
 98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificate ..

98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan