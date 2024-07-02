Open Menu

LHC Seeks Form-45 Of Punjab CM Maryam’s Victory In PP-159

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 02:02 PM

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

Mehar Shafqat has approached the Election Tribunal against victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The Lahore High Court's Election Tribunal (ET) on Tuesday sought Form 45 from the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the general elections.

Justice Anwar Hussain of the Election Tribunal passed the order on a plea challenging victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Mehar Shafqat, the candidate who had contested elections against Maryam Nawaz in PP-159, had approached the court.

In his plea, the petitioner said that the notification of Maryam Nawaz's victory is inaccurate and should be set aside.

The lawyers representing the Punjab CM opposed the appeal, contending that it is not admissible.

The Election Commission's lawyer was also present there. He stated that 102 polling stations were established in the constituency.

The tribunal judge asked why Form-45, which included the signatures of the presiding officer and other candidates, was not uploaded on the website.

The Election Commission's lawyer asked the court to grant some time to present original Form-45 records.

The tribunal accepted his plea, granted him time and put off further hearing until the last week of July in the case.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers July From Court PP-159

Recent Stories

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

9 minutes ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

22 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

32 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

14 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

14 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan