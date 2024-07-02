LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mehar Shafqat has approached the Election Tribunal against victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The Lahore High Court's Election Tribunal (ET) on Tuesday sought Form 45 from the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the general elections.

Justice Anwar Hussain of the Election Tribunal passed the order on a plea challenging victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Mehar Shafqat, the candidate who had contested elections against Maryam Nawaz in PP-159, had approached the court.

In his plea, the petitioner said that the notification of Maryam Nawaz's victory is inaccurate and should be set aside.

The lawyers representing the Punjab CM opposed the appeal, contending that it is not admissible.

The Election Commission's lawyer was also present there. He stated that 102 polling stations were established in the constituency.

The tribunal judge asked why Form-45, which included the signatures of the presiding officer and other candidates, was not uploaded on the website.

The Election Commission's lawyer asked the court to grant some time to present original Form-45 records.

The tribunal accepted his plea, granted him time and put off further hearing until the last week of July in the case.