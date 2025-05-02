Open Menu

LHC Seeks Implementation Report On Rickshaw Registration, Fitness Certification

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM

LHC seeks implementation report on rickshaw registration, fitness certification

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought an implementation report on the registration and fitness certification of motorcycle rickshaws and loader rickshaws, as part of ongoing efforts to combat smog in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought an implementation report on the registration and fitness certification of motorcycle rickshaws and loader rickshaws, as part of ongoing efforts to combat smog in Punjab.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the directive while hearing a series of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against inadequate measures to control air pollution.

During the hearing, the law officer representing the Punjab government informed the court that a meeting had been held to address the registration and fitness certification process for the rickshaws. In response, the court ordered that all rickshaw manufacturers and dealers must ensure the issuance of fitness certificates. It further directed that licenses of non-compliant companies and dealers be suspended.

A member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission also presented a report detailing the status of water recycling plants and recommended stricter penalties for illegally constructed commercial buildings. The commission revealed that 29 such structures had been built in violation of court orders during the past year.

The commission member additionally emphasized the need for the Environment Department to take tangible steps to address climate change and highlighted the improper disposal of used tires in local markets. The court instructed that the tire disposal initiative be introduced as a pilot project in an upcoming high-level meeting.

The hearing was adjourned, with the next session scheduled for May 5.

