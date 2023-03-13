LHC seeks minutes of federal cabinet meeting about Toshakhana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought minutes of the Federal cabinet meeting about Toshakhana gifts on March 21.

Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Munir Ahmad for complete details of Toshakhana gifts.

During Monday's hearing, the court ordered the presentation of Toshakhana record prior to 2002 in any format available, adding that it would pass appropriate orders after reviewing the record. The court adjourned further hearing till 11:30 am.

Later, as the court resumed proceedings, an additional attorney general submitted a 466-page report of making the Toshakhana record public from 2002 to 2023.

He further submitted that the federal government had formulated a policy about Toshakhana gifts.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till March 21 and sought minutes of the federal cabinet meeting about Toshakhana gifts.

The petitioner Munir Ahmad had filed the petition seeking complete details of Toshakhanagifts received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creationof Pakistan.