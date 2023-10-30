Open Menu

LHC Seeks More Arguments On Petitions About Sugar Pricing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 08:55 PM

LHC seeks more arguments on petitions about sugar pricing

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of petitions, challenging the Punjab government's notification authorising the cane commissioner to fix sugar prices, till November 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of petitions, challenging the Punjab government's notification authorising the cane commissioner to fix sugar prices, till November 7.

The court sought more arguments from parties on the next hearing. The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petitions filed by sugar mills against the notification.

During the proceedings, the counsel for sugar mills argued that the cane commissioner could control sugar prices only whereas price controlling and price fixing were two different things. The market forces determine the prices of sugar and the cane commissioner did not have any power in this regard, he added.

He submitted that the Punjab government had given powers to the cane commissioner to fix sugar prices in violation of the rules.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further proceedings until November 7 and sought more arguments from the parties.

The caretaker Punjab government, through a notification on July 28, 2023, had authorized the cane commissioner to fix the price of sugar, regulate its storage, and take other steps. As per the notification, the cane commissioner may fix the ex-mill price of sugar after giving the representative body of sugar factories an opportunity of being heard.

However, the Lahore High Court had suspended the notification issued by the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Price May July November Market From Court

Recent Stories

Consultative Industry Group discusses role of expe ..

Consultative Industry Group discusses role of experts in restructuring strugglin ..

10 minutes ago
 Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands c ..

Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands collective efforts

11 minutes ago
 92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuo ..

92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuous

11 minutes ago
 CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about electio ..

CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about election

11 minutes ago
 Use of technology for innovation crucial for socia ..

Use of technology for innovation crucial for social advancement, says IPO DG

1 minute ago
 Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Na ..

Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Nadeem

1 minute ago
Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent ex ..

Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent extremism

1 minute ago
 Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

1 minute ago
 12,850 fined for traffic violations

12,850 fined for traffic violations

1 minute ago
 Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on ..

Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on time: Amir Mir

15 minutes ago
 Germany’s stance on Middle East conflict coincid ..

Germany’s stance on Middle East conflict coincides with NATO’s stance, says ..

25 seconds ago
 Illegal foreigners must leave by October 31: DC

Illegal foreigners must leave by October 31: DC

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan