LHC Seeks Notification Of Schools’ Winter Vacation In Smog Case

LHC seeks notification of schools’ winter vacation in smog case

Justice Shahid Karim observes that closing down schools will be helpful in fight against smog and the traffic flow will also be improved.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th,2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought notification from the Punjab government regarding winter vacations in a case related to smog.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC was hearing the case filed by different people seeking directives for the government authorities to take measures against Smog.

During the proceedings, a law officer assured the court that the government is ready to close down the schools from Dec 23 till the first week of January.

At this, Justice Karim remarked that the closure of schools would be helpful in fight against Smog. The judge observed that the traffic flow would also be smooth.

The court directed the law officer to submitted copy of the notification of the Punjab school department and adjourned further hearing till Dec 20.

NCOC had also said earlier that educational institutions would be shut down from January 3, 2022.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday had decided to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from last week of January 2022.

During the meeting, the recommendations collected from the provincial ministers were reviewed. The participants agreed on the closure of educational institutions in areas where heavy snowfall takes place.

NCO also directed to continue the process of coronavirus vaccination across the country.

Earlier, all provincial and federal education ministries had decided to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from December 25 to January 5. However, final decision in this regard was to be taken by NCOC.

Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education said that recommendations were taken from all the provinces regarding the winter holidays.

Moreover, the court directed to further improve traffic arrangements in Lahore for the reduction of smog.

