LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought case record from police till June 8 on a petition filed by the caretaker provincial government challenging the discharge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore) attack case.

A division bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the petition filed by the government.

A senior prosecutor argued before the bench that the trial court discharged the PTI leader from the case in contradiction with the facts. He submitted that Dr Yasmin Rashid led the rally, which attacked the Jinnah House, but the court turned down request for physical remand and discharged her from the case despite available evidence.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the trial court orders and hand over Dr Yasmin Rashid on physical remand to police for investigation.

At this, the court summoned the investigation officer along with the case record and adjourned further hearing till June 8.

On June 3, an anti-terrorism court rejected a request by the investigation officer for physical remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid and discharged her from the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 riots.