UrduPoint.com

LHC Seeks Replies From Govt On Plea Against Riaz's Appointment As Opposition Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

LHC seeks replies from govt on plea against Riaz's appointment as opposition leader

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought replies from the federal government and other respondents on a petition, against the appointment of MNA Raja Riaz as opposition leader in the National Assembly, till January 18.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought replies from the Federal government and other respondents on a petition, against the appointment of MNA Raja Riaz as opposition leader in the National Assembly, till January 18.

The court also sought assistance from the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general Punjab in the matter.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by one Munir Ahmad.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique submitted that Raja Riaz could not be appointed as opposition leader without consulting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the speaker had not yet approved the resignations of their MNAs.

He questioned how MNA Raja Riaz could be appointed as opposition leader without the accepting the resignations of PTI parliamentarians. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for appointment of Raja Riaz as opposition leader.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till January 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Punjab January From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From ..

US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From 9 Countries With Human Rights ..

2 minutes ago
 US Homeland Security Dept. Requests Over $3Bln to ..

US Homeland Security Dept. Requests Over $3Bln to Deal With Migrant Surge - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 US sanctions China-based fishing firms over rights ..

US sanctions China-based fishing firms over rights abuses

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 RCB opens flower exhibition

RCB opens flower exhibition

17 minutes ago
 Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance min ..

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.