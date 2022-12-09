(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought replies from the federal government and other respondents on a petition, against the appointment of MNA Raja Riaz as opposition leader in the National Assembly, till January 18.

The court also sought assistance from the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general Punjab in the matter.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by one Munir Ahmad.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique submitted that Raja Riaz could not be appointed as opposition leader without consulting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the speaker had not yet approved the resignations of their MNAs.

He questioned how MNA Raja Riaz could be appointed as opposition leader without the accepting the resignations of PTI parliamentarians. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for appointment of Raja Riaz as opposition leader.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till January 18.