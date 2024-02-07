Open Menu

LHC Seeks Reply From Chief Secretary On Plea Against Increase In Driving Licence Fee

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 10:01 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from chief secretary Punjab and other respondents on a petition challenging increase in driving licence fee

The court directed a provincial law officer to submit a detailed reply by the next date of hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Ghulam Abbas Haral.

The petitioner, through the petition, stated that the increase in driving licence fee was a violation of law, adding that the caretaker provincial government was tasked to run day to day affairs and it did not have powers to increase the fee by leveling additional taxes. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for increase in driving licence fee and restore the old rates.

