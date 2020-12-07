UrduPoint.com
LHC Seeks Reply From DC On Petition Seeking Ban On Public Gatherings In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:28 PM

LHC seeks reply from DC on petition seeking ban on public gatherings in Lahore

A local citizen has questioned holding public gathering, saying that virus cases are increasing, and situation may worsen more if public gathering is allowed in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) The Lahore High Court has sought reply from Deputy Commissioner of Lahore on a petition seeking ban on public gatherings amid fears of Covid-19.

A local citizen had filed the petition submitting that Covid-19 was a real threat and the cases of the virus were increasing by every passing day. If public gatherings were allowed the situation could worsen more, he said.

The petitioner said that educational institutions were shut down just because of Coronavirus.

He asked the court to order the government authorities not to allow any public gathering amid fears of Covid-19.

After hearing initial arguments, the Lahore High Court sought reply from Deputy Commissioner of Lahore.

The development has come at the moment when opposition is busy in preparing for Lahore's Dec 13 gathering.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar made it clear that they could not permit anything unlawful.

He said Covid-19 cases were increasing in the country.

“No gathering is being held anywhere in the world amid fears of Covid-19,” said Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters after inauguration of a ceremony in Lahore.

“The law will take its course if anyone tried to break it,” he said.

The Punjab CM’s statement came at the moment when all major opposition parties were busy in preparing for Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) December 13 gathering in Lahore.

PML-N was preparing this gathering under Pakistan Democratic Movement as earlier PPP organized it in Multan and Karachi.

Khwaja Saad Rafiq, the senior leader of the PML-N, had said in Punjabi that they would take out historic rally on Dec 13 against PTI government what he called an ineligible government.

“It will be an historic gathering as the public will come and join us,” said former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah.

