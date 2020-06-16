LHC seeks reply from govt on plea against Firdous Market underpass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a reply from Punjab government and others on a petition challenging construction of Firdous Market underpass.

Justice Shakil-ur-Rehman Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by Advocate Nabeel Javed.

The petitioner-counsel argued that the authorities concerned had issued a notification for acquiring land for the construction of Firdous Market underpass. He submitted that the step was taken without affording an opportunity of hearing to the affected persons.

He further submitted the respondent authorities were acquiring the land whereas no payment had been made to owners of the land.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for stopping the construction of underpass.

The court after recording initial arguments sought reply from Punjab government and others.