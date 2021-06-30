UrduPoint.com
LHC Seeks Reply From Govt On Plea For Abolishing Domicile

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought reply from Federal and provincial governments on a plea for abolishing the domicile.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by one Abdul Sattar.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that after obtaining all data from citizens, the National Identity Card was issued to them.

He contended that the NIC was sufficient for verification of nationality and in its presence, domicile was unnecessary.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the process of making domicile and directions be issued to national institutions and departments for abolishing the condition of domicile.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the federal and provincial governments and sought replies while adjourning further hearing of the petition.

