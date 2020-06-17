LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ petition

(@fidahassanain)

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have questioned the powers of NAB against them in years old case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on petitions filed by PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem passed orders on the petition moved by Chaudhary brothers questioning the powers of NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The court sought reply from NAB and adjourned the hearing until July 6.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi filed petitions challenging NAB’s inquiries into charges of misuse of powers, willful default, and asset beyond means against them.

They submitted that the bureau had initiated investigations against them on these charges back in 2000 but failed to find any iota of evidence against them.

They also argued that the NAB chairman had in February this year ordered a fresh investigation into the matter, arguing that the investigations are illegal and unlawful. They asked the court to declare NAB’s investigation against them as null and void.