UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Seeks Reply From NAB On Chaudhary Brothers’ Petition

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 04:18 PM

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ petition

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have questioned the powers of NAB against them in years old case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on petitions filed by PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem passed orders on the petition moved by Chaudhary brothers questioning the powers of NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The court sought reply from NAB and adjourned the hearing until July 6.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi filed petitions challenging NAB’s inquiries into charges of misuse of powers, willful default, and asset beyond means against them.

They submitted that the bureau had initiated investigations against them on these charges back in 2000 but failed to find any iota of evidence against them.

They also argued that the NAB chairman had in February this year ordered a fresh investigation into the matter, arguing that the investigations are illegal and unlawful. They asked the court to declare NAB’s investigation against them as null and void.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain National Accountability Bureau February July From Court

Recent Stories

What is Pakistan Searching for?

21 minutes ago

All mafia gangs active to fleece masses Mian Zahid ..

32 minutes ago

Khaadi loses consumers’ trust by not delivering ..

43 minutes ago

KP chief secretary directs strict action against C ..

17 minutes ago

Putin, Head of Russian Nuclear Agency to Discuss P ..

17 minutes ago

German govt seeks ban on big events until at least ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.