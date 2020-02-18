The counsels of Maryam Nawaz argue that she returned to Pakistan along with her father Nawaz Sharif to serve sentence in the cases and she will come back again if she goes to London to see her ailing father.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) The Lahore High Court has sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition moved by PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz regarding removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

A LHC division bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi heard the petition and directed the anti-graft watchdog to come up with its reply on the next hearing and adjourned the case till Feb 25.

The Federal Cabinet placed Maryam Nawaz’s name on ECL on Jan 14 to bar her to fly to London to look after her ailing father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Advocate Amjad Pervez and Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar—the counsels of Maryam Nawaz—argued before the bench, saying that the father of Maryam Nawaz was undergoing treatment in London. They submitted fresh medical reports before the court.

During the hearing, Maryam's lawyers Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazir Tarrar, contended before the court that her father, PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's fresh medical reports had also been submitted along with the petition.

They told the court that Maryam lost her mother and she came back to Pakistan along with her father to serve her sentence despite that it was easy for her to stay abroad. She was directed by the court to surrender her passport and she did, they said. They also said that she was seeking permission to go abroad just once and added that Nawaz’s medical reports were being regularly submitted to the court on regular basis in compliance of the court’s orders.

They asked the court to order the government for removal of the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL) to fly to London to see her ailing father former PM Nawaz Sharif. After hearing arguments , the court directed NAB and adjourned the hearing until Feb 25.