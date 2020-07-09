LHC seeks reply from NAB on plea against faulty investigation in Mir Shakil case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and others within two weeks on a petition questioning faulty investigations in illegal plots allotment case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief.

The division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider passed the orders on a petition filed by Asad Khurral.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued that his client gave solid evidence to the bureau against Mir Shakil and his family members - Mir Ibrahim, Mir Ismail, Shaheena Shakil and others - in illegal plots allotment case.

However, the bureau only arrested Mir Shakil whereas no step had been taken against his family members, he added.

He submitted that the bureau had failed to take appropriate action against the co-accused and it would benefit Mir Shakil at trial stage.

He pleaded with the court to direct bureau for nominating the co-accused in the reference, besides placing their Names on exit control list.

The court after initial hearing sought reply from NAB authorities within two weeks and adjourned further hearing.