LHC Seeks Reply From Pb Govt On Plea Against Removing Tahir Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the Punjab government within a week on a petition challenging removal of Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi as chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the petition filed by Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was appointed as the chairman of the board on Feb 19, 2019 and was reappointed to the post on March 31, 2022. He submitted that as per law, the chairman of the board could not be removed till the completion of his term.

However, he said, the Auqaf department illegally terminated the services of Tahir Ashrafi on Sept 19 through a notification, adding that the notification of new appointment also did not mention under which law this change had been made.

The counsel requested the court to set aside the notification for being illegal and stay its operation till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, declined the request for immediately issuing a stay order. The court directed a provincial law officer to inform under which law the appointment of the chairman of the boardwas made, till the next week.

