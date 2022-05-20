UrduPoint.com

LHC Seeks Reply On Petition Against Hamza's Appointment As Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:39 PM

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appointment as Punjab CM

The CJ directed to inform the court about the implementation of the Supreme Court s decison regarding the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 20th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought replies from Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others on petition against election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was hearing the petition. The CJ directed to inform the court about the implementation of the Supreme Court s decison regarding the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi filed the petition against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz's appointment as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Lahore High Court (LHC).

Court has adjourned the hearing till May 25.

Earlier on Thursday, a petition had been filed in LHC to remove Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab.

The petition states that Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced its verdict on dissident members votes and now Hamza Shahbaz has lost majority in Punjab Assembly.

The plea further states that Hamza has no legal and constitutional right to stay CM Punjab and all his action in the capacity are illegal and unconstitutional.

The petitioner asked the court to nullify notification of Hamza s appointment as CM and bar him from performing duties.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

44 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

42 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

42 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

46 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

46 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.