LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 20th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought replies from Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others on petition against election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was hearing the petition. The CJ directed to inform the court about the implementation of the Supreme Court s decison regarding the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi filed the petition against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz's appointment as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Lahore High Court (LHC).

Court has adjourned the hearing till May 25.

Earlier on Thursday, a petition had been filed in LHC to remove Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab.

The petition states that Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced its verdict on dissident members votes and now Hamza Shahbaz has lost majority in Punjab Assembly.

The plea further states that Hamza has no legal and constitutional right to stay CM Punjab and all his action in the capacity are illegal and unconstitutional.

The petitioner asked the court to nullify notification of Hamza s appointment as CM and bar him from performing duties.